Equanimeous St. Brown out with concussion ahead of Week 16 vs. Bills

Chicago Bears wide receiver left the Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with a head injury. He has since been placed in concussion protocol. The Bears host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Dec. 24.

St. Brown has 300 receiving yards and one touchdown this season. He had one reception for 20 yards on Sunday against the Eagles.

Equanimeous St. Brown injury updates

Tuesday, December 20 update — St. Brown missed Tuesday’s practice

If St. Brown is out this week, which is likely given how recently he entered concussion protocol, the Bears are going to be scraped thin at wide receiver. Chase Claypool was limited on Tuesday and Darnell Mooney remains on injured reserve, so Fields would likely be looking at TE Cole Kmet or WRs Dante Pettis or Byron Pringle this weekend.

With freezing temperatures and high winds predicted in Chicago, the Bears may choose to lean on more run formations as they face the Bills.

