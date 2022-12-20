Chris Olave on injury report with hamstring injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Browns

The New Orleans Saints will hit the road for a Week 16 showdown against the Cleveland Browns this Saturday and wide receiver Chris Olave is listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury. The rookie wideout briefly entered the blue medical tent in Sunday’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons but did return to the action later.

Olave has remained a consistent presence within the Saints offense even with the team’s inconsistencies. He currently sits just 60 yards shy of achieving a 1,000-yard receiving season as a rookie.

Chris Olave injury updates

Tuesday, December 20 update — Olave was listed as a non-participant in practice on Tuesday. New Orleans just held a walkthrough, so the injury designation is just an estimation of where he’d be under normal circumstances. We’ll see how his status shakes out over the next two days of practice.

Fantasy football advice

If Olave weren’t able to go for Saturday, keep an eye out for Rashid Shaheed on the waiver wire. He caught three receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown on Sunday and is coming into his own as a threat for the Saints offense.