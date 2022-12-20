Dallas Goedert expected to play in Week 16 vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert was activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. He’s expected to play in Week 16 vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. Goedert hasn’t played since Nov. 14 vs. the Commanders back in Week 10. The Eagles are 13-1 and need one more win to clinch the NFC East title and likely a bye in the first round of the playoffs. We’ll be updating you on all the latest Goedert news.

Dallas Goedert injury updates

Tuesday, Dec. 20 update — Goedert will play on Saturday vs. the Cowboys.

Fantasy football advice

Goedert is still the third-leading receiver on the Eagles behind WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The issue is the status of QB Jalen Hurts, who may miss the rest of the regular season due to a right shoulder sprain. If Hurts is out, Goedert may be a nice security blanket for backup QB Gardner Minshew, who would likely start if Hurts is out. Brown and Smith will be impacted the most. Goedert, if he gets a normal amount of snaps, should see looks in the flat and on third downs.