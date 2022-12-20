Nick Chubb dealing with foot injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Saints

The Cleveland Browns are set to face the New Orleans Saints for their Week 16 matchup on Saturday and running back Nick Chubb is listed on the injury report with a foot injury. The dynamic tailback is coming off a 99-yard performance in last Saturday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens and has played in all 14 games for the team this season.

Nick Chubb injury updates

Tuesday, December 20 update — Chubb did not practice on Tuesday ahead of the Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday. The true severity of the injury is currently unknown but this is most likely the Browns just taking precaution and not wanting to risk their star running back ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Fantasy football advice

Chubb will most likely be ready to go for Saturday’s game. Should the foot injury be serious and affect his ability to suit up, look for backup D’Ernest Johnson off the waiver wire if Kareem Hunt isn’t available.