Lamar Jackson still dealing with knee injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens are set to host the Atlanta Falcons for their Week 16 showdown this Saturday and the status of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is still up in the air. The former MVP sustained a knee injury in their Week 13 contest against the Denver Broncos on December 4 and has missed the previous two weeks.

The Ravens are in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC and would love to have their star QB back and healthy by the end of the season. Relinquishing their spot at the top of the AFC North standings with last Saturday’s loss to the Browns, they can ill afford to lose more ground.

Lamar Jackson injury updates

Tuesday, December 20 update — Jackson was not spotted during the media viewing portion of Baltimore’s practice on Tuesday. This would mark the seventh straight practice that he has missed and wouldn’t bode well for his status for Saturday.

Fantasy football advice

If Jackson is once again out for this contest, the Ravens would once again turn to backup Tyler Huntley to carry them. That would mean they would most likely heavily lean on the run once again, making running back J.K. Dobbins a must-have fantasy commodity.