 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Najee Harris dealing with hip injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Raiders

Harris is battling a hip issue. We break down the fantasy football impact.

By DKNation Staff
Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers
Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hope to keep their playoff chances alive when they meet the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night in Week 16. One player key to Pittsburgh’s chances in this game will be running back Najee Harris. He’s dealing with a hip injury ahead of the contest.

PLAYERNAME injury updates

Tuesday, Dec. 20 update — Harris was a limited participant in the first practice of the week, but he’s being managed with different injuries all season and hasn’t missed a beat. The running back has a heavy workload on game days, so this could be precautionary. We’ll know more in the coming days about Harris’ status.

Fantasy football advice

If Harris were to sit, Jaylen Warren would be the lead running back for Pittsburgh. Benny Snell would take on the backup role but Warren is the player to have in fantasy formats if Harris were to sit.

More From DraftKings Nation