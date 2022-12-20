Najee Harris dealing with hip injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hope to keep their playoff chances alive when they meet the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night in Week 16. One player key to Pittsburgh’s chances in this game will be running back Najee Harris. He’s dealing with a hip injury ahead of the contest.

PLAYERNAME injury updates

Tuesday, Dec. 20 update — Harris was a limited participant in the first practice of the week, but he’s being managed with different injuries all season and hasn’t missed a beat. The running back has a heavy workload on game days, so this could be precautionary. We’ll know more in the coming days about Harris’ status.

Fantasy football advice

If Harris were to sit, Jaylen Warren would be the lead running back for Pittsburgh. Benny Snell would take on the backup role but Warren is the player to have in fantasy formats if Harris were to sit.