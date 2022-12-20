Kenneth Walker not practicing Tuesday ahead of Week 16

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker enters Week 16 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs dealing with an ankle injury. Walker was injured on Thursday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15. We break down the fantasy football impact and provide updates for Walker this week.

Kenneth Walker injury updates

Tuesday, Dec. 20 update — Walker was absent from practice Tuesday due to the ankle injury.

Fantasy football advice

It’s early in the week but it also isn’t a good sign Walker is missing practice after the Seahawks played on TNF. Walker will need to get in some limited practices in order to play this week on Saturday. It isn’t a short week, but you’d also think with the extra rest after TNF that Walker would be able to practice if it wasn’t serious.

If Walker is help out, that impacts the Seahawks’ offense in a big way. Back in Week 14, Walker was out vs. the Panthers in a great matchup. Travis Homer and Tony Jones Jr. were held in check and the Seahawks’ offense put up 24 points, all through the air. If Walker misses Week 16, it would be a dream scenario for Seattle’s passing game. The game should be high scoring and the Seahawks’ will need to keep up with Kansas City. Homer and Jones could have some value in the fantasy playoffs but are risky options.