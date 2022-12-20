Bears designate Khalil Herbert to return from injured reserve

Chicago Bears RB Khalil Herbert has been designated to return from injured reserve. Herbert is expected to be back at practice this week from his hip injury and is nearing a return. We’re going to be updating you on his status heading into Week 16 vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Khalil Herbert injury updates

Tuesday, Dec. 20 update — Herbert should be back at practice this week and we’ll see if he’s able to return to the lineup.

Fantasy football advice

Herbert’s return appears imminent and he could pay off for your fantasy football playoff team if you advance out of this week. If Herbert is able to return to the lineup against Buffalo, it’s unclear how many touches he’d get. David Montgomery has been getting most of the touches in the backfield. Plus, QB Justin Fields has emerged as a rushing threat since the Bears took the training wheels off. Herbert figures to be involved in the passing game a bit. It’s still going to be a lot of mouths to feed in a tough matchup in bad weather conditions.