Colts RB Jonathan Taylor going on IR, out for rest of the 2022 season

The Indianapolis Colts will try to finish the season strong after giving up the biggest comeback in NFL history against the Vikings in Week 15. The Colts are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet but they’re essentially done. They’ll have to win out and receive a ton of help, which will be hard to do without their best offensive player.

Jonathan Taylor injury updates

Taylor is set to go on injured reserve with an ankle injury, which is going to put him out for at least four games. Given there are only three games left in the regular season and the Colts aren’t making the playoffs, that means Taylor is out for the rest of the year.

Fantasy football advice

This is a rough blow for fantasy managers who have Taylor, largely because they were likely in the fantasy playoffs on his production this season. Zack Moss and Deon Jackson are the backup running backs for the Colts and it seems like Moss will be the leader in carries, although Jackson does have some burst and could get enough share to make him a flex candidate.