Rams WR Ben Skowronek ruled out for rest of season

Los Angeles Rams WR Ben Skowronek will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to a calf injury, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday evening. The Rams were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 15. Los Angeles had a nightmare season after winning the Super Bowl in 2021.

Skowronek had done a decent job in the slot taking over for Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, who has been on injured reserve for most of the season with an ankle injury. There’s no reason for Kupp to return and now Skowronek is out. The Rams are also without Allen Robinson, who is on IR. So Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson should see most of the snaps/targets at wide receiver to finish up the season.

Jefferson and Atwell aren’t bad waiver wire adds in fantasy football for the rest of the playoffs, which should only be a few weeks. QB Baker Mayfield has been OK but the Rams’ offense is tough to trust the rest of the way. Just on snaps/target volume alone, you’d think one or both of Jefferson and Atwell can have value in PPR formats.