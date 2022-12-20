Brandin Cooks battling calf injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Titans

The Houston Texans have come close to shocking some teams in the last two games and they’ll hope the third time is a charm when they face AFC South division rivals in Week 16. The Texans will battle the Tennessee Titans, and they’ll be hoping to have Brandin Cooks in the mix for the encounter.

Brandin Cooks injury updates

Tuesday, Dec. 20 update — Cooks was limited at Tuesday’s practice with a calf injury. The Texans have been weird about their designations all year and Cooks might not even have to practice to have a chance at playing. He’s a good receiver and this Titans secondary is soft, which makes him an appealing fantasy play if he does suit up. He’ll have a few more practices to get right.

Fantasy football advice

If Cooks doesn’t play, Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett would see work behind Nico Collins in the receiver group.