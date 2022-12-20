Brock Purdy limited with oblique injury, but throwing ahead of Week 16 vs. Commanders

The San Francisco 49ers face the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The team has clinched the NFC West and is now competing for higher seeding over the final three games of the season. They’ll do that while also working to get players healthy, including quarterback Brock Purdy. He injured his oblique muscle in the team’s Week 14 win over the Bucs and is still recovering.

Brock Purdy injury updates

Tuesday, December 20 update — Purdy was listed as limited on the first injury report of Week 16. He was limited all last week, but is already ahead of that. He is getting in more throwing at the start of the week.

#49ers Brock Purdy throwing at practice, unlike last week because of oblique/rib injury



Also:

CB Charvarius Ward looks good after concussion protocol



RB1 McCaffrey A-Ok



LT Trent Williams rest day



No Deebo Samuel but I saw in locker room without boot or other braces pic.twitter.com/xVxIetCVsH — Cam Inman (@CamInman) December 20, 2022

Fantasy football advice

Purdy was able to play last week because head coach Kyle Shanahan said it was a question of pain tolerance and not risk of aggravating the injury. He’ll be back this week and is developing into a solid fantasy option. The Commanders are in the middle of the pack for fantasy points allowed. He’s a fairly low ceiling option with Deebo Samuel sidelined, but he’s worth considering in deeper leagues, and definitely starting in 2-QB and superflex leagues.