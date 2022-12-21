Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable for Week 16 vs. Jets

Wednesday Update: Lawrence has been listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game. He logged another limited participation in Wednesday’s practice. If he is unable to play, it will be C.J. Beathard getting the start against the Jets.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was listed on the injury report with a toe injury ahead of the team’s Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets. Lawrence sustained the toe injury initially in their Week 14 victory over the Tennessee Titans and played through it during their overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. It didn’t affect the former No. 1 overall pick as he threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Trevor Lawrence injury updates

Monday, December 19 update — The Jaguars held a walkthrough on Monday and Lawrence was estimated as a DNP. The team is taking extra precaution with their second-year quarterback.

Fantasy football advice

Lawrence will most likely be ready to go for the Thursday night showdown, so fantasy managers in the playoffs can breathe easy. He has really come into his own over the past month and has been an extremely valuable quarterback commodity. If he’s cleared and ready to go, start him.