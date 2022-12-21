Jeff Wilson Jr. dealing with hip injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Packers

The Miami Dolphins will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. The Dolphins are riding a three-game losing streak and need a spark to try and turn that around. That spark could take the form of running back Jeff Wilson Jr. He has been dealing with a hip injury, and he missed last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeff Wilson Jr. injury updates

Wednesday, December 21 update — Wilson starts the week off with a limited participation in practice. He was close to playing this week, but the team was worried about him re-aggravating his hip injury, per Barry Jackson.

Fantasy football advice

Wilson Jr. has been a great asset for Miami since the NFL’s trade deadline. He has paired well with Raheem Mostert and, before his injury, was starting to take over as the starter. Wilson typically sees double-digit carries on the ground and between three and five targets. The Packers’ defense is allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. If Wilson is able to continue progressing in practice, he could be started in Week 16 fantasy football lineups.