Zonovan Knight questionable with ankle injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Jaguars

The New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars will play a Thursday Night Football game in Week 16. Both teams still have a shot at sneaking into the playoffs and a win is imperative. The weather looks like it will be a factor with rain expected to set in, with temperatures in the 40s and 10-15 mph steady winds.

With that kind of weather, the running game will be important. They hope to have starter Zonovan Knight available, but he is listed as questionable on the final injury report. The good news is that he was able to get in a full participation on Wednesday and his coach sounded optimistic about him playing.

Zonovan Knight injury updates

Wednesday update — Knight is questionable to play against the Jaguars, but signs point toward him being able to play.

Fantasy football advice

Knight has played very well excluding last week against a hot Lions run defense. If he is playing, he should be started in most cases.