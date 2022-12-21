Treylon Burks returns to practice ahead of Week 16 vs. Texans

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Houston Texans in Week 16 of the NFL season. This is an important game for them as they enter on a four-game losing streak. They typically handle the Texans well, but Houston has started hanging with teams more closely, so they certainly can’t be overlooked. The Titans' offense could get a boost if wide receiver Treylon Burks can take the field for the first time since Week 13.

Treylon Burks injury updates

Wednesday PM update — Burks was a full participant in practice, meaning he should have cleared concussion protocol.

Wednesday update — Burks returns to practice for the first time since Week 13, per John Glennon.

Fantasy football advice

Burks has only been able to play in eight games during his rookie season. He has 25 receptions on 37 targets for 359 yards and a touchdown. When it comes to fantasy football relevance, he is going to be tough to trust. You likely are in the semifinals of the fantasy football playoffs, but whether you are vying for a championship or playing for pride, Burks shouldn’t be started his first game back. Add in that the Titans might need to start Malik Willis under center, and this is going to be a Derrick Henry game.