Colt McCoy ruled out ahead of Week 16 vs. Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals will start their third quarterback of the season against the Buccaneers this week, as Colt McCoy has been downgraded to out due to a head injury, per Darren Urban. Trace McSorley will get the start this week.

McCoy was called on to start with Kyler Murray tearing his ACL in Week 14 against the Patriots. McCoy played well enough for a backup, but he didn’t bring much to the team overall. And the same has been true of McSorley, who completed just 7-of-15 passes for 95 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions after McCoy went out with a concussion against the Broncos in Week 15.

Colt McCoy injury updates

Wednesday update — Colt McCoy is in the concussion protocol and will not be able to play this week. Trace McSorley will take over as the starter.

Fantasy football advice

McSorley brings the offense down even further than McCoy did, so it will be tough to rely on even DeAndre Hopkins, but he should see the bulk of the targets still. The real upgrade in fantasy should be to the Buccaneers D/ST.