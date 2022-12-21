Tyler Huntley dealing with shoulder injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. Baltimore has been missing Lamar Jackson as their starting quarterback as he has been dealing with a knee sprain. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has played well in relief, but he also popped up on the injury report on Wednesday with a right shoulder issue.

Tyler Huntley injury updates

Wednesday, December 22 — Huntley was downgraded on Wednesday’s injury report. He is being cited as dealing with a right shoulder injury. Huntley missed time in spring workouts due to tendonitis in this shoulder, so it could be related, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Fantasy football advice

Huntley hasn’t been able to transfer his fantasy football upside from last season to this one. He isn’t seeing as much success on the ground, and he hasn’t been on the same page with the Baltimore pass catchers. Speaking of receivers, Devin Duvernay landed on IR, so their best wideout is done for the year. Even if Huntley is active, he shouldn’t be started in Week 16 fantasy football lineups. If he misses the game, Anthony Brown and Brett Hundley could take over in relief, and neither has fantasy football value.