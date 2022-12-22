DeVante Parker in concussion protocol ahead of Week 16 vs. Bengals

Week 16 will see the New England Patriots taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. This is an important AFC clash as the Patriots try and get back into the AFC playoff picture while the Bengals try to stay atop the AFC North. With New England’s offense dealing with injuries all season, DeVante Parker is dealing with a concussion in Week 16.

DeVante Parker injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — Parker didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Fantasy football advice

Parker has played in 12 games this season. He has 25 receptions on 40 targets for 460 yards and a touchdown. He plays a much more important real-life football role to his team than he does a fantasy football one. Parker provides quarterback Mac Jones with a reliable option in the offense, but he doesn’t garner a big enough target share consistently to be used in fantasy football lineups. Even if Parker is active, he shouldn’t crack your lineups in Week 16 with a potential spot in the championships on the line.