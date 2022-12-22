Julio Jones limited in practice ahead of Week 16 vs. Cardinals

Week 16’s schedule is all over the place, with the majority of teams playing Saturday on Christmas Eve. There is still a Sunday Night Football game, and this week it will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Arizona Cardinals. The Bucs have been dealing with a loaded injury report all season. Veteran wide receiver has been no stranger to appearing on the report and is dealing with a knee injury in Week 16.

Julio Jones injury updates

Thursday, Dec. 22 update — Jones was again listed as having a limited practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. The Bucs play on Sunday night, so Jones will have one more day to see if he can log a full practice and head into the weekend without an injury designation.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 update — Jones was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday.

Fantasy football advice

Jones has only played in eight games for the Buccaneers. He has 22 receptions on 39 targets for 284 yards and two touchdowns. The veteran signing hasn’t exactly panned out for Tampa Bay so far, and Jones has lost practically all of his potential fantasy relevance with this new team. Even if he is able to suit up Sunday night, don’t start him in your Week 16 fantasy football lineups.