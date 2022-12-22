Jakobi Meyers dealing with shoulder injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Bengals

The New England Patriots will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. Quarterback Mac Jones is seeing his supporting cast dealing with several injuries. Jakobi Meyers has missed time this year with different issues but is currently battling a shoulder injury that caused him to be a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice.

Jakobi Meyers injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 21 update — Meyers logged a limited practice on Wednesday.

Fantasy football advice

Meyers has played in 11 games but still leads the team in all of the major receiving categories. He has 52 receptions on 73 targets for 640 yards and three touchdowns. It has been good seeing Meyers take a step forward this year, but he still hasn’t entered the realm of “star receiver.” Even so, he typically sees a decent target share that tends to be more run-heavy, so he has value when healthy. If he is active in Week 16, you can start him in deeper leagues against the Bengals. If he is inactive, that would likely mean that either DeVante Parker (if he clears concussion protocols) or Nelson Agholor would see more targets, but they can remain on your bench.