Jarvis Landry dealing with ankle injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Browns

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. Despite the team’s best efforts, the Saints have a chance to still win the NFC South, but it helps if they keep winning. New Orleans has struggled to field a healthy receiving corps this season, and that looks like it will continue this week. Veteran wideout Jarvis Landry is dealing with an ankle injury.

Jarvis Landry injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 21 update — Landry wasn’t listed on the Saints’ injury report on Tuesday. He was added on Wednesday and was listed as missing practice due to an ankle injury.

Fantasy football advice

The Jarvis Landry experiment in New Orleans hasn’t panned out this season. He has played in only nine games and has caught 25 of his 39 targets for 272 yards and a touchdown. Whether you want to blame it on the play of quarterback Andy Dalton or not, the two have not had the time to get on the same page. Once a PPR god, Landry has been relegated to fantasy football benches. Regardless of his status, he should not be in your starting lineup this week.