Diontae Johnson dealing with toe injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Pittsburgh still has a path to the playoffs and needs a win, and some outside help, to keep postseason hopes alive. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson continues to deal with injuries and ailments, and this week, he is dealing with a toe injury.

Diontae Johnson injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 21 update — Johnson was estimated to be a limited participant at the team’s Tuesday walkthrough and then was downgraded to not practicing on Wednesday.

Fantasy football advice

Johnson has been an interesting fantasy football play this year. He is one of the most targeted wide receivers in the league, but he doesn’t have any touchdowns. Johnson has played in all 14 games and has caught 77 of his 123 targets for 745 yards. If you are in standard leagues, you have probably already come to terms with not starting him. If he is active, though, he does have a good matchup and has value against the Raiders. If he happens to be sidelined with this injury, George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth would likely be the biggest beneficiaries and should be started.