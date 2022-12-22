Antonio Gibson expected to play in Week 16 vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders have a tough test in Week 16 as they hit the road and head west to face the San Francisco 49ers. Their offense is going to need to be at its best to stay in the game, so injuries are less than ideal. Running back Antonio Gibson is dealing with a foot injury that has limited him in practice so far in Week 16.

Antonio Gibson injury updates

Thursday, Dec. 22 update — Gibson heads into the weekend off the injury report and is expected to play on Saturday.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 update — Gibson has now logged back-to-back limited practices. There is only slight cause for concern at this point, but he still has time to get a full practice in to head into the weekend without a designation.

Fantasy football advice

Gibson has played in all 14 games this season which has nearly rid him of his injury-prone tag. He has 144 carries for 536 yards and three touchdowns. This year, the good thing for Gibson is that he has the third most targets in the passing game. He has 44 receptions on 55 targets for 332 yards and two touchdowns. If he is active, Gibson has a good enough role in the offense that he can be started and should have RB3 appeal this week. If Gibson misses the game, that just elevates Brian Robinson even more in the team’s game plan.