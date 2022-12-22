David Njoku off injury report for Week 16 vs. Saints

The Cleveland Browns will host the New Orleans Saints for a non-conference game in Week 16. The Browns' offense hasn’t vaulted forward like it was expected to with the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland has dealt with injuries all year, and tight end David Njoku is starting on the injury report. He has logged two limited practices so far in Week 16.

David Njoku injury updates

Thursday, Dec. 22 update — Njoku is off the injury report and is expected to play on Saturday. He was a full participant on Thursday.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 update — Njoku was listed as limited for Wednesday’s practice. This marks back-to-back limited practices for the tight end.

Fantasy football advice

Njoku has only played 11 games this season. He has 51 receptions on 67 targets for 551 yards and three touchdowns. Behind Amari Cooper, Njoku is one of the more reliable pass-catchers in this offense. He doesn’t always have a high target share, but he gets looks in the redzone. If Njoku is active, you should start him in your Week 16 fantasy football lineups. If he is inactive, look for another team’s option and don’t trust Harrison Bryant.