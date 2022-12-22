 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nico Collins doesn’t practice Tuesday ahead of Week 16 vs. Titans

Nico Collins has started the week missing practices due to a foot injury. We break down the fantasy football impact.

By TeddyRicketson
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans are gearing up to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. The Texans are playing for pride at this point, but can also play spoiler if they can take down the division-leading Titans. Houston’s offense has been dealing with injuries to their pass-catchers all season, and that appears to be continuing this week. Nico Collins is dealing with a shoulder injury and has yet to practice.

Nico Collins injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 21 update — Just like Tuesday, Collins was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Fantasy football advice

Collins has only played in 10 games this season. He has 37 receptions on 66 targets for 481 yards and two touchdowns. He is a solid complement to starting wideout Brandin Cooks and has played well in his second career season. Unfortunately, the inconsistent usage and the rotating door at quarterback don’t give much upside to Collins. He should remain on your bench even if he is active for Week 16.

