 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Trevor Lawrence is ACTIVE for Week 16 vs. Jets

The Jaguars published their Week 16 inactives report, and Trevor Lawrence is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Jets. We break down what it means.

By TeddyRicketson
Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field on December 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Week 16 inactives and Trevor Lawrence is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the New York Jets. Lawrence was listed as questionable this week due to a toe injury. He was limited throughout the week, which was expected during the short week.

Lawrence has been dealing with this toe injury for a few weeks and has put forth two of his best games of the season. He has back-to-back games with at least 318 passing yards and three touchdowns. On the year, Lawrence has completed 66% of his passes for 3,520 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games.

The main benefit of Lawrence under center is the huge upgrade over would-be backup C.J. Beathard. Jacksonville has a 6-8 record and sits in second place in the AFC South. They currently sit outside the AFC playoff picture and need a win on Thursday to stay in the hunt. Lawrence being active gives them that needed boost and should help them compete in this matchup.

More From DraftKings Nation