Chase Young expected to play in Week 16 vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders have been missing a big part of their defense this season. Defensive end Chase Young has been sidelined every week due to a knee injury. He is finally set to make his season debut on Saturday, December 24 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Chase Young injury updates

Thursday, Dec. 22 update — Young is off the team’s injury report for the weekend and should play on Saturday, per ESPN’s John Keim.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 update — Young logged back-to-back limited practices on Tuesday and Wednesday due to his knee injury.

Fantasy football advice

The 49ers have yet to lose a game since acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey at the NFL trade deadline. Having Young back should give a boost to the Commanders’ defensive line. Young is expected to be on a pitch count, per Head Coach Ron Rivera. Even so, it will be a good test for San Francisco to have to deal with Young out there. For fantasy football, the pitch count should help negate any downgrades for the 49ers' offensive players.