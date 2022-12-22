 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chase Young expected to play in Week 16 vs. 49ers

Commanders DE Chase Young should play on Saturday in Week 16. We break down the fantasy football impact.

By TeddyRicketson
Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders celebrates against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2022 in Philadelphia. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have been missing a big part of their defense this season. Defensive end Chase Young has been sidelined every week due to a knee injury. He is finally set to make his season debut on Saturday, December 24 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Chase Young injury updates

Thursday, Dec. 22 update — Young is off the team’s injury report for the weekend and should play on Saturday, per ESPN’s John Keim.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 update — Young logged back-to-back limited practices on Tuesday and Wednesday due to his knee injury.

Fantasy football advice

The 49ers have yet to lose a game since acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey at the NFL trade deadline. Having Young back should give a boost to the Commanders’ defensive line. Young is expected to be on a pitch count, per Head Coach Ron Rivera. Even so, it will be a good test for San Francisco to have to deal with Young out there. For fantasy football, the pitch count should help negate any downgrades for the 49ers' offensive players.

