Hayden Hurst questionable for Week 16 vs. Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to take on the New England Patriots in Week 16. The Bengals have seen their team turn around as they gave quarterback Joe Burrow more control of calling the game and directing the offense. Cincinnati’s offense could get back to full strength this weekend as tight end Hayden Hurst could return for the first time since Week 13.

Hayden Hurst injury updates

Thursday, December 22 update — Hurst was listed as a limited practice participant on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, he was labeled questionable for the game on Saturday.

Fantasy football advice

Hurst is overshadowed in the Bengals' offense by the likes of Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. He has 48 receptions on 63 targets for 400 yards and two touchdowns. Hurst plays his role well but is so buried when it comes to targets that he is tough to trust for fantasy football. Even if he is active, you likely could find a better option for Week 16.