Marquise Brown limited with groin injury Thursday ahead of Week 16 vs. Buccaneers

Marquise Brown was listed as limited on Thursday due to a groin injury. The reason this is concerning is that he wasn’t on the injury report on Wednesday. If he suffered the injury in practice, this could be bad. But, if he’s just getting a little maintenance, he could return to a full practice on Friday and be ready to go.

Marquise Brown injury updates

Thursday update — Brown was downgraded to limited with a groin injury on Thursday.

Fantasy football advice

Brown will have third string quarterback Trace McSorley throwing him the ball if he’s able to play on Sunday, so he gets a downgrade before even stepping on the field. We can’t expect a whole lot out of McSorley, so we can’t expect a lot out of Brown. But, if he plays, he is still a good player getting targets in a game that isn’t 30 below wind chill.