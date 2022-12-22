Aaron Jones limited Wednesday, Thursday with knee injury for Week 16 vs. Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. The Packers are starting to get healthy, and it could come just in time for a playoff push. Starting running back Aaron Jones is dealing with a knee issue, and it has seen him limited in practice to begin the week.

Aaron Jones injury updates

Thursday, Dec. 22 update — Jones was listed as a limited participant on Thursday.

Wednesday, Dec 21 update — Jones was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday’s practice. This was just an estimation, so check to see what his status is when the team practices on Thursday.

Fantasy football advice

Jones has 181 rushing attempts for 937 rushing yards with two touchdowns through 14 games. He has brought in 52 of his 63 targets for 364 more yards and five touchdowns. There was concern that AJ Dillon would eat more into his workload, but Jones has played well. He often pops up on injury reports, but they have been just to get the veteran back some extra rest. If Jones is active, he should be started in your fantasy football lineups. If he suffers a setback and is inactive, you can swap Dillon as a replacement.