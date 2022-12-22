Jaguars vs. Jets inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets open Week 16 when they face off on Thursday Night Football. Both are battling to get into the playoffs and this is a must-win for both teams. The Jaguars are in second place in the AFC South, a game behind the first-place Titans. The Jets are in ninth place in the overall AFC standings, a game back of the Chargers and Dolphins for the final two wild card berths.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Jaguars have ruled out DT Folorunso Fatukasi, OT Cam Robinson, and LB Travon Walker, while the Jets have ruled out CB Brandin Echols, WR Denzel Mims, WR Jeff Smith, and QB Mike White. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

Jacksonville has designated five players as questionable, including QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), LB Chad Muma (ankle), G Brandon Scherff (abdomen), T Jawaan Taylor (hamstring), and S Andrew Wingard (shoulder). Lawrence sat out Monday’s practice and got in limited work on Tuesday and Wednesday. He is expected to play.

New York has designated three players as questionable, including S Lamarcus Joyner (hip), RB Zonovan Knight (ankle), and DT Quinnen Williams (calf). Knight was added to the final injury report on Wednesday, but was a full participant and thus should be good to go for Thursday.