Latavius Murray questionable Week 16 vs. Rams

The Denver Broncos will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the NFL season. Initially, this game was likely hyped up as the reigning Super Bowl champs taking on Russell Wilson and the Broncos, but that excitement has faded. Both teams head into the game with a 4-10 record and are eliminated from playoff contention. Regardless, Denver will be playing for pride and hope to have starting running back Latavius Murray healthy.

Latavius Murray injury updates

Friday, Dec. 23 update — Murray is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams. He was cited as practicing although we won’t know until the official injury report if it was limited or full.

Thursday, Dec. 22 update — Murray was downgraded on Thursday and did not practice.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 update — Murray was listed as limited to start off the week.

Fantasy football advice

Murray has played in nine games for the Broncos. He has 125 carries for 510 yards and four touchdowns. Murray isn’t involved much in the passing game, as he has brought in 20 of his 24 targets for an additional 87 yards. The Denver offense has been tough to trust, and the Rams' defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing running backs. Even if Murray is active, leave him on your bench for your Week 16 fantasy football lineups. If he is ruled out, there is some intrigue around Marlon Mack, who would see a big workload.