Hunter Henry ruled out with knee injury in Week 16 vs. Bengals

The New England Patriots are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. The Pats' offensive attack has been completely stifled by the Bengals' defense, and it may get harder to move the ball. New England tight end Hunter Henry has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

Henry has 30 receptions on 46 targets for 415 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He should be a bigger part of the offense, but whether it is the scheme or he and quarterback Mac Jones not being on the same page, it hasn’t happened. Before his injury on Sunday, Henry hadn’t even been targeted. While he is sidelined, look for the backup Jonnu Smith to see an uptick in work. Smith already has caught his lone target for nine yards today. While it doesn’t seem like much, Jones has only completed six passes to this point in the game.