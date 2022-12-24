Brandin Cooks getting checked on sideline in Week 16 vs. Titans

The Houston Texans are taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. Despite having a 1-12-1 record, the Texans are giving the Titans all they can. This game is winding down, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks caught his 50th career touchdown. Unfortunately, he was shaken up on the play and remained on the sideline for the ensuing two-point conversion.

The broadcast for the game showed that Cooks was getting checked out by trainers on the sideline. We don’t know yet whether Cooks just had the wind knocked out of him or if he hurt his shoulder with how he landed. The score puts Houston ahead, and Tennessee is driving for the win at the two minute warning. If the Texans don’t take the field again, or if they just go out to kneel the ball, we may not get any further clarity on Cooks’ injury until after the game.