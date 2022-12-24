Dawson Knox suffers injury, returns to game in Week 16 vs. Bears

Update: Knox is back in the game. We’ll see if he looks 100% moving forward, but he’s back.

The Buffalo Bills are playing the Chicago Bears in a frigid environment in Chicago. The Bills are driving but are doing so without tight end Dawson Knox in there. He leaped in the air for a pass and came down hard on his shoulder. While he could have had the wind knocked out of him, he is still heading into the blue medical tent, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

Knox has played in 13 games this season. He has 43 receptions on 58 targets for 466 yards and four touchdowns. Knox hasn’t been able to take the step forward that was expected this season, but he still is playing his role for the Bills. If he is sidelined, quarterback Josh Allen will lose one of his reliable red zone targets. Knox’s backup is Quintin Morris. He isn't as reliable as Knox, but don’t be shocked if Allen tries to sneak him a clutch pass to an unsuspecting defense that will be focusing on Stefon Diggs.