D’Onta Foreman returns to game in Week 16 vs. Lions

In-game update: Foreman is back in the game with six minutes left in the 4th quarter. Panthers lead 34-13.

The Carolina Panthers are taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 16 of the NFL season. With eyes still on the NFC South, the Panthers are rolling on Saturday with a 34-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. Carolina has been able to run all over the Detroit defense, but starting running back D’Onta Foreman limped off the field during the team’s last drive.

Foreman just limped to the bench, getting looked at by athletic training staff. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 24, 2022

He was tackled hard by the Lions' defense, which drew an unnecessary roughness flag. It is unclear if that is when Foreman picked up the injury or if it was at another point. Prior to the injury, he had 15 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown. While he is sidelined, it will likely be Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear taking over the backfield. Hubbard has nine carries for 111 yards, while Blackshear has three carries for three yards and a score on Saturday.