Justin Fields gets foot stepped on in Week 16 vs. Bills

Update: Fields had his foot stepped on, per head coach Matt Eberflus. There doesn’t appear to be any concern that he has suffered a significant injury, but he may see some rest this week during practice.

Update: Nathan Peterman came into the game, but the game was already out of hand with the Bears down 35-13 with just a few minutes left. Fields was spotted throwing on the sideline during that time, so there is some hope that he is fine, but hopefully we’ll learn more soon.

Bears QB Justin Fields suffered an injury late in their loss to the Bills. He came off the field in obvious pain, but there haven’t been any updates of yet and the Bills now have the ball.