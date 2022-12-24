Falcons vs. Ravens inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Atlanta Falcons will fly north to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 of the NFL season. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The Falcons are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, while the Ravens are needing a win to try and get back atop the AFC North.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Falcons have a relatively light injury report this week. They have only ruled out T Chuma Edoga with a knee injury. Running back Cordarelle Patterson popped up on the injury report on Wednesday, but it was just for rest, and he was removed on Thursday.

The Ravens will be without DE Calais Campbell (knee), QB Lamar Jackson (knee) and CB Marcus Peters (calf). Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury. He said he would play on Saturday, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Huntley will be active for Saturday’s game.