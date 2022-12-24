Lions vs. Panthers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers will take the field on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte with playoff implications on the line. The Lions enter Saturday a half-game out of the final NFC Wild Card spot, while the Panthers are a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Lions will be without G Kayode Awosika (ankle), FB Jason Cabinda (illness) and CB DeShon Elliott (shoulder), and the Panthers do not have anybody listed as out. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Lions don’t have a ton of other injuries outside of those who have already been ruled out, but LB Derrick Barnes (knee) and C Frank Ragnow (foot) are both listed as questionable. Barnes practiced on a limited basis all week, while Ragnow didn’t practice until Thursday.

The Panthers did not have a single player limited or held out during Thursday’s practice, so they’re about as healthy as you can get this time of year.