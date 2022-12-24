Bills vs. Bears inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Buffalo Bills will hit the road and take their cold weather to face the Chicago Bears in Week 16. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. The weather for this game is going to be windy and cold, but the Bills are trying to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Bills have ruled out DE Carlos Basham (calf) and C Mitch Morse (concussion). Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (calf) and DE Jordan Phillips (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

The Bears will be without WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) and TE Trevon Wesco (calf). Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee), T Teven Jenkins (neck) and G Cody Whitehair (knee) are listed as doubtful, while CB Jaylon Johnson (finger, rib) is questionable.