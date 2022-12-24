Saints vs. Browns inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The New Orleans Saints will hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 of the NFL season. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 1 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. Both teams are still clinging to playoff hopes and need a win to keep them alive.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Saints have already ruled out WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), WR Chris Olave (hamstring), RB Dwayne Washington (illness) and LB Pete Werner (hamstring). Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), S Marcus Maye (shoulder), G Andrus Peat (illness), TE Adam Trautman (ankle) and CB P.J. Williams (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Browns have a much lighter injury report. They have only ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney with a concussion, and S John Johnson is listed as questionable with a thigh injury. Running back Nick Chubb didn’t practice with a foot injury on Wednesday but was able to log a limited practice on Thursday to avoid an injury designation for the weekend.