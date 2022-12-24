Seahawks vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Seattle Seahawks will hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a non-conference game in Week 16. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. Seattle needs a win to try and get back in the NFC playoff picture, while Kansas City is hoping a win gives them a chance to move to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

Seattle has already ruled out WR Tyler Lockett (hand), S Ryan Neal (knee) and DT Al Woods (Achilles). Running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle), TE Noah Fant (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (wrist, ankle) and RB Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) are all listed as questionable for the game. Walker and Fant are both expected to play, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Kansas City has only ruled out TE Jody Fortson (elbow) heading into the weekend. Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (illness) is doubtful, while DE Mike Danna (illness) and S Deon Bush (illness) are listed as questionable.