Giants vs. Vikings inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The New York Giants will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday with the Christmas Eve matchup kicking off from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Giants hold a Wild Card spot in the NFC at this point, while the Vikings already won the NFC North and are playing for playoff seeding.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Giants won’t have CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) or G Shane Lemieux (toe) available, and the Vikings will be without C Garrett Bradbury (back). We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Giants list of limited participants in Thursday’s practice included T Evan Neal (shoulder), LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (elbow), TE Nick Vannett (shoulder) and DT Leonard Williams (neck). However, none of them were given a questionable status, so they should all be good to go.

The Vikings have CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) and LB Eric Kendricks (hip) checking in as questionable. Dantzler was a limited participant in the Wednesday and Thursday practices, while Kendricks was listed as a full participant on Thursday.