Bengals vs. Patriots inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the New England Patriots in an AFC matchup on Saturday, December 24. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Cincinnati currently sits atop the AFC North, while New England needs a win to try to get back in the AFC playoff picture.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Bengals will be without DE Sam Hubbard (calf) and TE Hayden Hurst (calf). Cornerback Jalen Davis (thumb), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder) and DT Jay Tufele (illness) are listed as questionable.

The Patriots have already ruled out LS Joe Cardona (ankle), CB Jalen Mills (groin) and WR DeVante Parker (concussion). Running back Damien Harris (thigh), CB Jack Jones (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (chest), WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and WR Tyquan Thornton (knee) are all questionable. Stevenson and Meyers are likely to play while Harris is considered a game-time decision, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.