Texans vs. Titans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Houston Texans will match up with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday afternoon from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on CBS. The Titans are a half-game ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the top spot in the AFC South, while the Texans put themselves in a great position to get the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Texans already ruled out WR Nico Collins (foot) and G Kenyon Green (ankle), while the Titans will be without LB Dylan Cole (ankle), G Nate Davis (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), C Ben Jones (concussion), CB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and CB Josh Thompson (concussion). We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Texans players listed as questionable include WR Brandin Cooks (calf), C Justin McCray (hamstring), WR Chris Moore (foot) and CB Steven Nelson (foot, knee). McCray and Moore were limited participants Thursday’s practice, while Cooks and Nelson were listed as full participants.

On the Titans side, CB Tre Avery (concussion), G Aaron Brewer (rib), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), S Amani Hooker (knee) and T Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) are questionable. Avery and Burks were full participants on Thursday’s practice, while Brewer, Hooker and Petit-Frere were limited.