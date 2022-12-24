Commanders vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

Commanders-49ers inactives

Commanders: QB Sam Howell, S Kamren Curl, OL Saahdiq Charles, OL Chris Paul, DT Daniel Wise

49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Deebo Samuel, DT Kevin Givens, DE Kerry Hyder, DE Drake Jackson, OL Nick Zakelj, TE Ross Dwelley

Week 16 of the NFL season will see the Washington Commanders heading west to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. The Commanders are still in the NFC playoff hunt, while the Niners have already locked down the NFC West.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Commanders have only ruled out T Saahdiq Charles with a concussion. Safety Kamren Curl (ankle) and CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) are listed as questionable. Defensive end Chase Young is set to make his season debut for Washington but will be on a pitch count.

The 49ers will be without QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), DT Kevin Givens (knee) and WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee). Defensive end Kerry Hyder (ankle), RB Jordan Mason (hamstring), S Tarvarius Moore (illness, knee), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) and CB Charvarius Ward (concussion) are listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was activated off of IR and is expected to play.