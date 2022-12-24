Eagles vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

Eagles-Cowboys inactives

Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, RB Trey Sermon, LB Kyron Johnson, DE Janarius Robinson, OG Josh Sills, OG Sua Opeta

Cowboys: DE Sam Williams, LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Jalen Tolbert, QB Will Grier, CB Trayvon Mullen, WR James Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will get together on Saturday afternoon with a matchup getting started at 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Eagles hold the top record in the NFL as they look to lock down the top seed in the NFC, while the Cowboys also clinched a playoff spot.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Cowboys will not have LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) or DE Sam Williams (concussion, neck) available, while the Eagles will be without QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) and TE Tyree Jackson (knee). We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Cowboys have DE Dorance Armstrong (knee), CB Trevon Diggs (illness), TE Jake Ferguson (concussion) and LB Micah Parsons (illness) listed as questionable. Diggs did not participate in Thursday’s practice, while Armstrong, Ferguson and Parsons were limited.

Eagles WR Zach Pascal (concussion) was removed from the injury report on Friday, so Philadelphia is healthy aside from the two who have been ruled out.