Raiders vs. Steelers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Raiders and Steelers meet in Week 16 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 16 inactives arrive at 6:45 p.m. ET on Saturday.

By TeddyRicketson
Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reaches for a pass which would go incomplete as Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens covers during the second half of the game at Acrisure Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Week 16 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NFL Network. Both teams are technically still alive in the hunt for an AFC playoff spot but need a win to keep pace with the other teams.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Raiders have only ruled out CB Rock Ya-Sin with a knee injury. Guard Alex Bars (knee), T Jackson Barton (back), DT Andrew Billings (fibula), LB Darien Butler (quadricep), G Dylan Parham (knee) and RB Zamir White (ankle) are questionable.

The Steelers haven’t ruled out any players, but S Terrell Edmunds (hamstring), LB Myles Jack (groin) and WR Diontae Johnson (toe) are all listed as questionable. The team didn’t practice Tuesday, but Johnson was estimated to be a limited participant. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday but returned for Friday’s shortened practice.

