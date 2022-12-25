 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Christian Watson ruled OUT with hip injury in Week 16 vs. Dolphins

Christian Watson suffered a hip injury in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Update: Watson has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game.

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. This was a rare game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers had all of his targets healthy heading into the game. Unfortunately, that didn’t last, and wide receiver Christian Watson is questionable to return with a hip injury.

Watson has played in 11 games during his rookie season. He has 29 receptions on 47 targets for 447 yards and seven touchdowns. Watson had a streak where he scored all seven touchdowns in a four-game span. Even though he hasn’t been featured all that often, we have seen glimpses of the talent that Watson has that helped him be a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While Watson is sidelined, we will likely see fellow rookie Romeo Doubs getting more targets, as well as starting wideout Allen Lazard. Rodgers has leaned on TE Marcedes Lewis in this game, so he is already taking over the redzone target role that Watson is used to from his size.

More From DraftKings Nation