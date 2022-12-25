Christian Watson ruled OUT with hip injury in Week 16 vs. Dolphins

Update: Watson has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game.

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. This was a rare game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers had all of his targets healthy heading into the game. Unfortunately, that didn’t last, and wide receiver Christian Watson is questionable to return with a hip injury.

Packers WR Christian Watson is questionable to return due to a hip injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 25, 2022

Watson has played in 11 games during his rookie season. He has 29 receptions on 47 targets for 447 yards and seven touchdowns. Watson had a streak where he scored all seven touchdowns in a four-game span. Even though he hasn’t been featured all that often, we have seen glimpses of the talent that Watson has that helped him be a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While Watson is sidelined, we will likely see fellow rookie Romeo Doubs getting more targets, as well as starting wideout Allen Lazard. Rodgers has leaned on TE Marcedes Lewis in this game, so he is already taking over the redzone target role that Watson is used to from his size.